Local Las Vegas

One dead in northwest Las Vegas motorcycle crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017 - 11:50 pm
 

One person is dead Thursday night after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the northwest valley.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection Bradley Road and Whispering Sands Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Munson said.

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating; further details were not immediately available.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the person who died after next of kin is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

