One killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas left one man dead early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said a 26-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry north on North Durango Drive near West Gowan Road at 12:48 a.m. when the vehicle struck the center median. The vehicle went across southbound travel lanes and off the road, then re-entered the roadway into the southbound travel lanes. The vehicle then struck a Toyota Rav4 traveling south in the southbound lanes.

Police said the Camry caught on fire and the driver was unable to get out. He died at the scene. The driver of the Rav4 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The death is the 73rd traffic related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.