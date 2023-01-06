One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Windmill Lane, near South Las Vegas Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in south-central Las Vegas Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Windmill Lane, near South Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver crashed into a pole and died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

