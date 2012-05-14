One killed, two injured in morning traffic accident

One person was killed and two others were critically injured Monday morning after a rollover.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the accident happened about 6 a.m. on the Las Vegas Beltway at the southbound Interstate 15 exit.

A 2007 black Ford Focus lost control and two men and a woman were thrown from the car.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was killed. The passengers were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the dead person’s name.

