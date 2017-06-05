One person dies after rollover crash in Summerlin

One person is dead after a Sunday evening rollover traffic crash in Summerlin.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a pole and a tree at 9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Hills Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The vehicle rolled during the crash and the driver was ejected, Rogers said. The driver died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died after next family has been notified.

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas