Local Las Vegas

One person injured in crash in west Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2017 - 7:55 am
 

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards.

The injury crash happened just after 7 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department showed a black vehicle on its side. One northbound lane on Jones Boulevard remained open as police investigated the accident, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
