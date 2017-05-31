One person injured in crash in west Las Vegas

May 31, 2017 - 7:55 am

(Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MediaStark24

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards.

The injury crash happened just after 7 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department showed a black vehicle on its side. One northbound lane on Jones Boulevard remained open as police investigated the accident, according to the department.

At intersection of N Jones Bl & W Lake Mead, NB on Jones, south of intersection about 100ft, 1 NB Jones lane open. 1 person to Hosp. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/LCnw8Dzt7D — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 31, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

