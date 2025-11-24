One woman dead after south Las Vegas valley car crash, police say
The woman who died was a passenger in a Honda Civic that traveled through an intersection despite having a fresh red light, according to police.
A car crash in the south Las Vegas Valley on Thursday left one woman dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
A 2019 Honda Civic traveling east on Blue Diamond Road around 4:44 p.m. drove through a fresh red traffic signal at the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard, police said, colliding with a 2021 Kia Forte driving south through the intersection after their light cycled to green.
Police said medical personnel transported the Honda passenger, a 79-year-old female, to the UMC Trauma Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but she succumbed to her injuries later on Thursday.
The Honda driver, 20-year-old Elaina Lopez, and the Kia driver, 43-year-old Kitrena Howell, both suffered minor injuries from the collision, police said. Metro added that neither driver showed signs of impairment.
Metro said the passenger’s death marked the 145th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.
Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.