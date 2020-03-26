Online applications offered for concealed weapon permits

Las Vegas police have launched an online program to help people submit applications for concealed carry weapons permits in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas police have launched an online program to help people submit applications for concealed carry weapons permits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said Thursday that the Records and Fingerprint Bureau, which processes such applications, is closed because of the health crisis.

If people seeking a concealed weapon permit already have taken their safety course and received the resulting certificate, they can file their formal application with Las Vegas police online.

“The new online CCW permit application will allow the citizen to electronically apply, remit payment and schedule their appointment within the comfort of their own home,” police said in a news release.

The application may be accessed by clicking here or going to www.lvmpd.com for additional information. People with questions may call 702-828-8172. Applicants’ in-person appointments with police are scheduled to resume April 27.

