Online recruitment drive for firefighters starts Tuesday

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

An online recruitment drive for firefighter positions with the Clark County, North Las Vegas and Pahrump fire departments and the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The website to apply is www.snvfirerecruitment.com. The site has minimum qualifications for each agency and testing dates and other recruiting information.

The application period will close May 2, or when the first 3,000 applications are received.

Applicants must take a written exam and pass the Candidate Physical Ability Test, which can be taken at the College of Southern Nevada. Visit www.csn.edu/cpat for details.

Clark County’s Human Resources Department is hosting the recruitment website and will forward applications to partnering agencies. Names of candidates who successfully complete applications and testing will be forwarded to fire departments for consideration as job openings arise later this year.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.