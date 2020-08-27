Opportunity Village cancels Magical Forest due to pandemic

Opportunity Village announced Wednesday that it will not be holding its Magical Forest and HallOVeen events this year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to attendees from their Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter after landing at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Opportunity Village client and their family waves to staff members at Opportunity Village Ralph and Betty Engelstad Campus on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. The staff and clients haven't been able to interact because of coronavirus, so they organized the drive-through event to lift clients' spirits. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items and lights for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Opportunity Village announced Wednesday that it will not be holding its Magical Forest and HallOVeen events this year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, President and CEO Bob Brown said, “Opportunity Village relies heavily on the support of our community to care for and employ people with disabilities. Fundraising events are necessary to support our programs and services but hosting those amidst the current challenges our community is facing, we believe would create unnecessary health risks. Hard decisions had to be made.”

Brown also noted that the Las Vegas Great Santa Run and Camelot have transitioned into virtual events.