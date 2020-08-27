Opportunity Village cancels Magical Forest due to pandemic
Opportunity Village announced Wednesday that it will not be holding its Magical Forest and HallOVeen events this year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opportunity Village announced Wednesday that it will not be holding its Magical Forest and HallOVeen events this year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, President and CEO Bob Brown said, “Opportunity Village relies heavily on the support of our community to care for and employ people with disabilities. Fundraising events are necessary to support our programs and services but hosting those amidst the current challenges our community is facing, we believe would create unnecessary health risks. Hard decisions had to be made.”
Brown also noted that the Las Vegas Great Santa Run and Camelot have transitioned into virtual events.