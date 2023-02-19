Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event

The two-day Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas event at Sunset Park sold 50,000 tickets, organizers said.

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sean Mack of Orlando, Fla., a participant at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, navigates Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Casey Chiao, left, her sister Kimberly, her father Don, right, and Kyan Ashabi, second right, navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Diana Alderete of Los Angeles, left, navigates Sunset Park with her husband Ramon, her children Damian and Ramon Jr. while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Diana Alderete of Los Angeles, right, navigates Sunset Park with her husband Ramon, her children Damian and Ramon Jr. while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Victor Gonzales, left, and Angel Servin, both of San Bernardino, Calif., navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mindy Pile, left, and her friend Edgar navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bill Johnson navigates Sunset Park with his dogs Stinky, left, and Babygirl during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bill Johnson navigates Sunset Park with his dogs Stinky, left, and Babygirl during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Participants at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas navigate Sunset Park while playing Pokémon Go, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Outrage about connectivity issues at a huge Pokemon Go event in Las Vegas spurred an apology from the organizers and backlash from participants who took to social media to describe the event as a “hot flaming mess” and a “total nightmare” on Saturday but “a lot better” on Sunday.

The sold-out, two-day Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Las Vegas event at Sunset Park was apparently marred by issues that rendered the game unplayable for many for significant stretches of time on Saturday and to some extent, Sunday.

“Oh my goodness, it’s bad. Yesterday was worse. I didn’t play for almost two hours yesterday,” said Marie Johnson, who flew in from Colorado for the event.

Organizers issued an apology in a statement posted Satirdau by the Pokemon GO team on pokemongolive.com, the event’s official website.

“We apologize for the gameplay issues currently impacting Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas Saturday ticket holders,” the statement said. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

Organizers said 50,000 tickets were sold for the event. Because tickets for the event were $30 per day, with two optional $15 add-ons, some participants felt they weren’t getting their money’s worth.

At Sunset Park, players said the accessibility issues and technical glitches marred Saturday but seemed to be resolved on Sunday.

“I have T-Mobile. We tried to connect to the wireless. I talked to people who had Verizon, AT&T. Nobody,” Johnson said. “Nobody could connect yesterday. Today is a lot better but yesterday was awful. We were here for eight hours. Three of them I didn’t get to play at all.”

“Today it’s way easier,” said Michael Noriega, of Las Vegas.

According to the official website, Pokémon, which is short for pocket monsters, are “creatures of all shapes and sizes who live in the wild or alongside their human partners,” who are called “Trainers.” Pokemon Go is an augmented reality mobile game that allows players to catch and battle Pokémon and other trainers in the real world.

On Twitter and Reddit, users also expressed their frustrations.

“As the in-person event turned into a hot flaming mess. Saw my fair share of people leave and rightfully so,” tweeted verified user @InstinctAvenger.

“The event was a total nightmare yesterday, and I couldn’t log in,” tweeted @AngelShTuSabes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

Review-Journal photographer Bizu Tesfaye contributed to this report.