105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visi ...
Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the ...
Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Ja ...
Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tommy Salami sits behind the wheel as part of a two-person crew with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobi ...
Tommy Salami sits behind the wheel as part of a two-person crew with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which was parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Las Vegas and Henderson this week, making three stops in the valley on its drive across the country.

The Wienermobile will first visit the northwest valley Tuesday at the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

On Wednesday, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at the Smith’s at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, then head to the Smith’s at 450 N. Nellis Boulevard on Thursday.

The Wienermobile and its accompanying Hotdoggers, Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob, will be at each location each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We will be in town until Sept. 10 just sparking smiles and having fun with the community,” Beth said in a news release.

For more information, visit khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
2
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
3
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
4
21K remain without power in Bullhead City after Sunday storm
21K remain without power in Bullhead City after Sunday storm
5
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, beh ...
Dolphin at Mirage dies following lung infection
By / RJ

Maverick, 19, was a resident of the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. His health had declined over the last several weeks, according to a statement from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao.