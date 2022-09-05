Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Las Vegas

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will make three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tommy Salami sits behind the wheel as part of a two-person crew with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which was parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Las Vegas and Henderson this week, making three stops in the valley on its drive across the country.

The Wienermobile will first visit the northwest valley Tuesday at the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

On Wednesday, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at the Smith’s at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, then head to the Smith’s at 450 N. Nellis Boulevard on Thursday.

The Wienermobile and its accompanying Hotdoggers, Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob, will be at each location each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We will be in town until Sept. 10 just sparking smiles and having fun with the community,” Beth said in a news release.

For more information, visit khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.