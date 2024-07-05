Over 17K pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated, 1 seriously injured, officials say

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department were kept busy throughout the Fourth of July responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one man suffered serious facial and eye injuries from handling illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The incident happened in North Las Vegas, according to a city spokeswoman. No other details were available.

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department were kept busy throughout Fourth of July responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, almost nine tons, or 17,260 pounds, of illegal fireworks were confiscated in the Las Vegas Valley since the middle of June. Authorities said 229 citations were also issued for illegal fireworks.

Las Vegas firefighters, who also assisted in the “You Light It, We Write It” task force, responded to over 80 firework-related calls overnight.

According to the department, from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday crews responded to the following firework-related calls:

— 1 burn injury.

— 77 outside fires.

— 4 building fires.

— 3 smoke Investigations - outside only.

The department said its combined communications center fielded 1,182 emergency calls during the period.

In North Las Vegas, crews reported 70 fire-related incidents in the 24-hour period from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

North Las Vegas officials said there was also a car fire that was caused by fireworks and a minor structure fire.

Statistics for fire departments in Henderson and Clark County were not immediately available.