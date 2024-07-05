110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Over 17K pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated, 1 seriously injured, officials say

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file ...
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas ...
‘You’re gonna feel it:’ Dolan says Sphere will shake for UFC 306
Interstate 15 has been shut down Friday, July 5, 2024, southbound at the Cheyenne exit and nort ...
Portion of Interstate 15 shut down for barricade
Karie Rockwood dances with Billy Traughber as Elvis impersonator Ron DeCar sings at their weddi ...
Wedding tourism brought 1.6M visitors to Vegas in 2023
Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash ...
All-time Las Vegas heat record could fall Sunday, meteorologist says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 9:55 am
 
Updated July 5, 2024 - 3:02 pm

At least one man suffered serious facial and eye injuries from handling illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The incident happened in North Las Vegas, according to a city spokeswoman. No other details were available.

Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department were kept busy throughout Fourth of July responding to illegal fireworks and multiple fires.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, almost nine tons, or 17,260 pounds, of illegal fireworks were confiscated in the Las Vegas Valley since the middle of June. Authorities said 229 citations were also issued for illegal fireworks.

Las Vegas firefighters, who also assisted in the “You Light It, We Write It” task force, responded to over 80 firework-related calls overnight.

According to the department, from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday crews responded to the following firework-related calls:

— 1 burn injury.

— 77 outside fires.

— 4 building fires.

— 3 smoke Investigations - outside only.

The department said its combined communications center fielded 1,182 emergency calls during the period.

In North Las Vegas, crews reported 70 fire-related incidents in the 24-hour period from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

North Las Vegas officials said there was also a car fire that was caused by fireworks and a minor structure fire.

Statistics for fire departments in Henderson and Clark County were not immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
1 dead in crash northwest of Las Vegas
recommend 3
Las Vegas police announce narcotics K9 has died
recommend 4
‘Past critical capacity’: Las Vegas shelter stuffed with over 1K animals in 12 days
recommend 5
Memorial signs honor 2 troopers killed by DUI driver on Las Vegas freeway
recommend 6
Las Vegas police investigate body found on southbound I-15