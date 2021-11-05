Over 90% of St. Rose hospital employees meet vaccination mandate

Some workers received exemptions, but not for “political positions and scientifically inaccurate reasons,” a St. Rose Dominican hospital representative said.

The St. Rose Dominican, North Las Vegas Campus, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 90 percent of employees at St. Rose Dominican hospitals in Southern Nevada have either complied with a COVID-19 vaccination requirement or have received a medical or religious exemption, a representative said this week.

Hospital spokesman Gordon Absher declined to disclose whether any employees had been terminated so far and, if so, how many. However, he said some employees will be permitted to stay on until replacements are found.

“Employees who requested an exemption and were not approved will be able to continue to work while we seek to fill their role, to ensure we can keep providing essential health care services for the community,” Absher said in a statement.

St. Rose Dominican has been the only hospital group in Southern Nevada to announce a vaccination mandate for its employees. Its requirement also applies to physicians with hospital privileges, volunteers and others caring for patients within the three St. Rose hospitals.

Personnel had until Monday to meet the requirement, which the hospital group announced in mid-August.

Requests for exemptions were evaluated based on guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Absher said.

Medical exemptions were granted for people with documented information from their health care provider that they have one or more of the conditions identified by the CDC, FDA, or vaccine manufacturer that prevent or delay vaccination, he said.

Falling under a medical exemption would be people who might be at risk for an adverse reaction to vaccination because of an allergy to a vaccine component or because of a medical condition, the CDC states on its website. It did not list specific conditions.

St. Rose granted religious exemptions for individuals with “sincerely held religious beliefs,” based on guidelines from the EEOC.

“It is important to note that no religion has publicly opposed the vaccine,” Absher said. “Our review process did not consider political positions and scientifically inaccurate reasons to be ‘sincerely held religious beliefs.’”

St. Rose has shared safety information with its employees about the vaccines and has offered convenient options for getting vaccinated, Absher said.

“We will continue to work in good faith with employees not yet vaccinated, encouraging them to do so, and hoping they will remain with our organization,” he said.

Las Vegas-area hospitals, like hospitals across the country, are struggling with shortages of staff, including nurses. The National Nurses Association United, which represents St. Rose nurses, did not respond to a request to provide the number of nurses, if any, who had been terminated by St. Rose for failing to adhere to the vaccination mandate.

More hospitals may soon be grappling with a mandate. The Biden administration said Thursday that its rule mandating vaccination at businesses with more than 100 employees would go into effect Jan. 4. Republicans are challenging the rule.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.