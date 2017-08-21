Overnight restrictions set this week for southbound U.S. 95 work

Sections of southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted through east Las Vegas for overnight work this week, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Thinkstock)

The Eastern Avenue onramp to the southbound U.S. 95, along with a nearby travel lane, will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, two lanes on southbound U.S. 95 will be closed between Eastern and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, Illia said.

Crews will be repairing bridge decks along the freeway during the closures.

