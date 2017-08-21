ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Overnight restrictions set this week for southbound U.S. 95 work

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 12:31 pm
 

Sections of southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted through east Las Vegas for overnight work this week, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Eastern Avenue onramp to the southbound U.S. 95, along with a nearby travel lane, will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, two lanes on southbound U.S. 95 will be closed between Eastern and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, Illia said.

Crews will be repairing bridge decks along the freeway during the closures.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like