Overturned vehicle prompts hazmat response on West Sahara Avenue

The Regional Transportation Commission said West Sahara Avenue was closed in both directions between Durango Drive and Cimarron Road due to a crash on Friday morning.

An overturned vehicle caused the closure of a main thoroughfare through the western Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning. (RTC Traffic Camera)

An overturned truck caused the closure of a main thoroughfare through the western Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning and prompted a hazardous materials response by firefighters.

The Regional Transportation Commission said West Sahara Avenue was closed in both directions between Durango Drive and Cimarron Road due to a crash at 8:09 a.m.

“All lanes are blocked, both directions,” the commission said on Twitter.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the flatbed truck transporting swimming pool chemicals overturned along West Sahara, which caused the chemicals to mix.

“HAZMAT team on scene to control, neutralize,” Szymanski said in a tweet. “No evacuations.”

Szymanski said there were no injuries in the crash.

“Situation under control,” he said in the 8:18 a.m. tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

