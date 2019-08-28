Owner of Las Vegas BBQ restaurant missing, police say
Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since Friday.
Sharon Harrell, 53, was last seen Friday near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard. She owns TC’s Rib Crib, a barbecue restaurant 2 miles south on Durango.
Harrell is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Harrell’s whereabouts can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.
Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.