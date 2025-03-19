2 motorcyclists killed in overnight crashes in Las Vegas, police say

Police are investigating two separate crashes that left two motorcyclists dead overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate crashes that left two motorcyclists dead overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the first crash, which involved a motorcycle and an SUV, occurred at about 12:16 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicated a 2002 Yamaha YZFR6 was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the third southbound travel lane from the left. A 1998 Lincoln Navigator was making a left turn from eastbound Reno Avenue to northbound Las Vegas Boulevard on a green arrow signal.

Authorities say the Yamaha entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and struck the left side of the Lincoln.

The motorcyclist, who police say is a male between the ages of 18-25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln did not report any injuries from the crash and did not display indicators of impairment, police noted.

In a separate overnight incident, police are investigating a fatal crash at Charleston Boulevard and Shadow Lane.

According to the department, in this crash, which occurred at about 1:03 a.m, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information on the Charleston Boulevard crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.