Pahrump resident killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

A Pahrump resident was killed Saturday night in a suspected impaired driving crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:16 p.m. to South Durango Drive and West Badura Avenue after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe the driver of a 1990 Nissan Pathfinder swerved right and began to lose control, causing the SUV to roll over, according to a statement from Metro’s traffic unit.

In the hours after the crash, police initially said they believed the driver was doing a spinout in the intersection and the passenger died from injuries sustained.

A later statement said the driver, a 30-year-old from Pahrump, died at the scene while the passenger, a 32-year-old Las Vegas resident, suffered only moderate injuries.

Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash.

