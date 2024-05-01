Pair killed in fiery crash in east valley ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two people who were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Saturday in the far east valley.

They were Cecilia Fuentes, 33, and Anthony Palma, 24.

The two were in a speeding Toyota Camry that slammed into a concrete barrier at East Sahara Avenue near Hollywood Boulevard, about 12:13 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The roadway, near Voyage Cove Drive, was closed and had “warning signs” that the car ran through, police said.

