Panel focuses on youth homelessness and fighting racism — WATCH LIVE

The fourth annual Southern Nevada Youth Homeless Summit wraps up Friday with a virtual panel discussion. The first panel was held Nov. 13.

A two-hour virtual panel Friday will focus on fighting racism as part of the Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit.

The discussion will be livestreamed online from 10 a.m.-noon.

The fourth annual summit began Nov. 13 with a panel that included four formerly homeless youth sharing their stories and relating how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.

The summit is presented by Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Sands Cares, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s charitable giving program, with support from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and UNLV’s Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.

