Local Las Vegas

Paralyzed Las Vegas officer celebrates birthday with visit from Stanley Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Shay Mikalonis, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was paralyzed in a 2020 shooting, received a visit from the Stanley Cup for his 33rd birthday. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Undersheriff Andy Walsh were also among the visitors with Mikalonis, a faithful Golden Knights follower since the team was created. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)
Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis turned 33 on Wednesday, and he celebrated early with a visit from the Stanley Cup and a few Metropolitan Police Department executives, according to a social media post from the department.

Mikalonis was shot and paralyzed from the waist down during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020. The 2020 officer of the year is a devout hockey fan, his family has told the Review-Journal.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Undersheriff Andrew Walsh helped deliver the Stanley Cup to Mikalonis’ house on Sept. 13, according to a post from Metro.

“This isn’t the first time Shay has seen the cup!” Metro wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of what appeared to be Mikalonis as a child with his hand on the NHL trophy.

Edgar Samaniego, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with shooting Mikalonis, was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison last year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

