Paramedics called in after wind KOs power at Las Vegas senior living community

Patty Canales waits in a charter bus which was brought to Holiday Montara Meadows senior living apartments to serve as a cooling station Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Residents and workers charge their devices with a generator during a power outage Tuesday morning at Holiday Montara Meadows senior living apartments in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Olga DeLeon, 89, waits for her son to pick her up from Holiday Montara Meadows senior living apartments in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A Las Vegas retirement community with 155 residents has been without power since Tuesday afternoon’s windstorm, staff said.

Holiday Montara Meadows, on East Tropicana Avenue at South Mojave Road, has been without power since 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, general manager Adriana Falcon said.

The complex’s five buildings lack air conditioning, electricity and power for the elevators, she said, making some residents unable to leave their rooms without assistance and causing a scare for people using oxygen tanks.

Strong winds downed power lines along the street outside the community late Tuesday afternoon. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, almost 50 power poles were damaged and 20,485 customers were without power, according to NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney.

Falcon said she has called NV Energy “every hour” since the outage, but has not been given a timeline for when power will return as of Wednesday morning.

“We are trying to call the residents that we know … have family members here,” she said. “That way, they can pick them up.”

Clark County Fire Department paramedics, called in by Falcon, escorted some residents to a hospital, she said, adding that residents with oxygen tanks are getting priority in evacuating the building.

Ann DeVere, 83, sat in the senior community’s darkened lobby with more than a dozen other residents as paramedics carried people on stretchers outside.

“It’s really kind of terrible because I don’t think I’m alone in the fact that I was totally unprepared,” she said. “Flashlight batteries were dead; I do know the layout of my apartment, but I was stumbling a lot in the dark.”

Next to ambulances in the parking lot, two charter buses that Falcon requested from Holiday Montara Meadows’ Kentucky headquarters acted as cooling stations where residents could sit and charge electronic devices.

The lack of power has also affected workers’ ability to cook meals, Falcon said, causing staff to resort to serving sandwiches and donuts.

“My VP is sending meals here, and we are taking our housekeepers, going floor by floor, knocking on doors, doing everything in our hands to help,” Falcon said. “We are just trying to be together, work toward the same goal, which is our residents.”

While first responders carried out residents, landscaper Johnny Galvan watched from the corner of the Holiday Montara Meadows parking lot.

“There was a lot of people that were sick; they weren’t feeling good because of the heat, because there was no power here all night,” he said. “So they brought in a generator to try and keep it going as much as possible, but a lot of people here ain’t able to handle it, as you can see right there.”

Galvan and other landscapers disposed of a tree that had been uprooted behind a building in the community. The tree lay next to a sidewalk and was sectioned off with yellow tape.

“Surprisingly no one was hurt,” Galvan said. “It was tipped over, just at least 30 feet tall.”

Each landscaper carried bunches of wood scraps and piled them into a white truck to dispose of the tree.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no definite timeline for when power would return to the area.

“We are just living every second,” Falcon said. “We don’t know if the electricity is going to be back on in five minutes or not, so we are just trying to figure it out.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

