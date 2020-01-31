Park named for slain cop opens in Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

A Las Vegas park named for Metropolitan Police Department Officer Alyn Beck, who was killed in the line of duty in 2014, celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park, Dec, 18, 2018, in Las Vegas, are Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left; Ronnie Beck, Alyn's father; Nicole Beck, Alyn's wife; Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: and Clark County Councilwoman Michele Fiore. Alyn Beck was killed in the line of duty on June 8, 2014. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alyn Beck was shot and killed June 8, 2014, when he and fellow Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer Igor Soldo were ambushed by a couple while eating lunch at a restaurant. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck and fellow officer Igor Soldo were ambushed and shot to death while eating at CiCi’s pizza on Nellis Boulevard on June 8, 2014.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo were among dignitaries expected to attend the park’s grand opening.

The 10-acre park, located at 9220 Brent Lane, is funded by Olympia Companies, the developer of Skye Canyon, and built by Rafael Construction. Its features include a lacrosse field, soccer fields, basketball court and a shaded playground with benches for families.

