ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Part of I-15 closed in Las Vegas, vehicle pinned against wall

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2017 - 8:29 pm
 

Police activity closed part of the Interstate 15 Thursday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The I-15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. Southbound lanes are closed at East Cactus Avenue and northbound lanes are closed at Sloan Road.

The Highway Patrol recommends that drivers use Las Vegas Boulevard instead.

The closure began at about 7 p.m., Buratczuk said. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have a vehicle pinned against a wall.

Nevada Highway Patrol is helping with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like