Part of I-15 closed in Las Vegas, vehicle pinned against wall

Police activity closed part of the Interstate 15 Thursday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The I-15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. Southbound lanes are closed at East Cactus Avenue and northbound lanes are closed at Sloan Road.

The Highway Patrol recommends that drivers use Las Vegas Boulevard instead.

The closure began at about 7 p.m., Buratczuk said. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have a vehicle pinned against a wall.

Nevada Highway Patrol is helping with traffic control.

