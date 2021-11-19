Partial lunar eclipse to rise over Las Vegas Valley

The eclipse will start at 11:18 p.m. and will peak about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

(The Associated Press)

Before you go to sleep tonight, take a look up into the sky to see a partial lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will start at 11:18 p.m. and will peak about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The eclipse will end at 2:47 a.m.

The agency says clouds are possible but “our forecast has clearing skies after midnight & at least partly clear conditions at eclipse peak.”

In May, the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley.