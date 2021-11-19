63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Partial lunar eclipse to rise over Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Before you go to sleep tonight, take a look up into the sky to see a partial lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will start at 11:18 p.m. and will peak about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The eclipse will end at 2:47 a.m.

The agency says clouds are possible but “our forecast has clearing skies after midnight & at least partly clear conditions at eclipse peak.”

In May, the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
2
Strip pedestrian bridge project moves closer to reality
Strip pedestrian bridge project moves closer to reality
3
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
4
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate dip in Clark County
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate dip in Clark County
5
LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors
LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST