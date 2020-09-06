Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend

Nevada’s COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, but events show several tourist areas crowded with tourists, many of them not wearing masks.

The Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip are crowed during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A crowd crosses Bellagio Drive during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard from the Bellagio toward Paris during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

People mill in and out of Harrah's on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors pass by The Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors wait to cross the street outside Caesars Palace on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The LINQ is crowded with visitors during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Traffic fills Las Vegas Boulevard as visitors crowd the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Mia Munguia, 3, left, Keytlin Munguia, 9, second from left, and Allison Mendia, 9, third from left, of Honduras, watch the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

California couple Kristina Cruz and Hector Echeverria, left, share a moment outside Caesars Palace during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors to the Strip pass by Harrah's and the LINQ during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas Strip visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard outside The Mirage during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The line at Fat Tuesday extends past Casino Royale and almost to Harrah's during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Some visitors wore masks while walking past Caesars Palace on the Strip while others refrained during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A visitor to the Strip cheers while driving down Las Vegas Boulevard during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Parts of the Strip and downtown Las Vegas were teeming with tourists Saturday night, many of them not wearing masks, sparking concerns that Nevada’s COVID-19 safety protocols are being ignored in crowded hot spots.

Last week, one of the government’s top infectious disease experts had voiced concern that the holiday weekend could trigger outbreaks that hit during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

Y’all. You know the place you get the tall slushie drinks on the Strip? Fat Tuesday. This is currently their line. It stops when the video stops. @reviewjournal #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/I2DrhidK42 — Ellen Schmidt 📸 (@ellenschmidttt) September 6, 2020

“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”

If Saturday night’s festivities are any indication, Las Vegas appears to have a ways to go in ensuring social distancing and mask requirements are followed in some of the valley’s most trafficked areas.

Large crowds were observed in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, the Forum Shops at Caesars, downtown Las Vegas and at the Linq Promenade. Crowds were seen with many people in close proximity of each other, several without masks on or worn under their chins.

In late June, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered that face coverings be worn in public and fully cover a person’s nose and mouth.

‘Not surprised’

Over the summer, the U.S. saw a rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations, primarily in the South and West, that was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

Brian Labus, an epidemiologist and assistant professor of public health at UNLV, said the close proximity of the people and the lack of masks in tourist hot spots is concerning.

“I’m not surprised to hear there are large crowds on the Strip and social distancing really isn’t being followed as well as it should,” Labus said. “Anytime you see crowds of people together that aren’t paying attention to the outbreak, I’m definitely going to be concerned. It is a situation where disease can spread,and that is the exact opposite of what we want to happen.”

The Southern Nevada Health District issued a statement on the crowds, encouraging people to take precautions.

“We hope that we do not see a resurgence in case counts and case rates in the coming weeks following Labor Day weekend,” the statement read. “We have made progress as a community and we have seen decreases in case rates over the past several weeks. We continue to encourage people to follow the directives as we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Nevada reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and one additional death, bringing state totals to 71,610 cases and 1,389 fatalities.

Labus has served on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team. He said the fact the people were outdoors reduces risk, “but as soon as it is a crowd that is a problem.” He said changing the dynamic of the situation, with people spreading out and wearing their masks, is largely a function of personal responsibility.

“We have governor mandates but it is not like law enforcement is going to walk around the Strip and arrest people for not wearing masks,” Labus said. “So, it really comes down to that individual responsibility to follow the rules at this point.”

Labus said Las Vegas is confronting a paradox in coping with the pandemic. The city wants visitors to come, get together and have a great time, which is a challenge when also working to combat a disease with a prolific transmission rate.

The way Las Vegas is designed isn’t focused on social distancing, Labus said.

“We want people interacting, coming together and having a good time, so if Las Vegas is going to exist, you have that reality. If we are going to bring people to town, they are going to be in close contact,” he said.

“There is only so much we can do to reduce disease transmission,” Labus said. “Masks is an easy one, but it is difficult to get people to pay attention. They want a break from their everyday lives, and masks are a part of that day to day right now.”

Masks worn indoors

Inside casinos on the Strip, nearly everyone could be seen wearing masks, with the exception of those who lowered them to eat or drink. Shortly after noon on Sunday, with the temperature approaching 110 degrees, about a dozen people were seen at Bellagio’s fountains, and many weren’t wearing masks.

Terri Clark of San Tan Valley, Arizona, was wearing a mask while visiting the Strip for the first time.

“I was expecting there to be way fewer people,” Clark said. “And I’m amazed at how many people are completely disregarding the masks and social distancing.”

Clark said she’s not concerned about her own safety because she’s taking all the precautions she can.

“I wear my mask everywhere, I social distance and I have like five bottles of hand sanitizer in my purse,” Clark said. “I’m just shocked to see how many people aren’t taking it seriously.”

Cynthia Guzman of Gardena, California, was in town for the weekend and staying in a Fremont Street hotel. It’s the first time she’s been to Las Vegas since February, and she said it’s “totally different.”

“It’s good because it seems like the city is really trying to enforce the COVID rules,” she said. “When we’re outside it’s kind of up to us on what we do, but when we get inside the casinos have been really good about enforcing social distancing and making sure everyone is wearing their masks.”

While she said she’s glad precautions are being taken, she’s noticed that the service is much slower.

“The food service is not great,” Guzman said. “Everything is much slower and the lines are a lot longer, but the prices are still the same. You’re just not getting your money’s worth like you used to.”

Guzman said she’s noticed most of the lines have been packed shoulder to shoulder, despite markings on the ground designating spaces 6 feet apart.

“I think Las Vegas is trying,” she said. “But the people have got to start being more cautious.”

Officials with Clark County and Sisolak’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.