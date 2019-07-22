Passenger dies after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. at West Robindale Road and Duneville Street when a white sedan crashed into a parked semitrailer

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A front-seat passenger who initially survived a possible DUI crash early Monday has died.

About 4:45 a.m., a white sedan crashed into a parked semitrailer at West Robindale Road and Duneville Street. The passenger and the suspected DUI driver were taken to University Medical Center, where the passenger was rushed into surgery, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. The passenger later died, he said.

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

The intersection remained closed as of about 11 a.m. as Metro’s fatal detail unit continues to investigate. Driver’s were asked to avoid the area.

The passenger will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

