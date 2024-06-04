88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Passenger dies week after Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Giovanni Ruiz, accused of raping and killing UNLV student Paula Davis, appears at the Regional ...
Man pleads guilty to raping, murdering UNLV student
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East  ...
2 dogs, cat found dead after east Las Vegas Valley house fire
A home near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas is shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The ...
$180K fine over Airbnb rental upheld in Las Vegas
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club Las Vegas Post members Content Haslerig, left, and Joe Brady ra ...
‘Reflect, honor and memorialize’: A guide to Las Vegas Valley’s Juneteenth festivities
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 9:50 am
 

A car passenger injured in a central valley crash last month died on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred the afternoon of May 24 in the intersection of South Jones and West Oakey boulevards, police said.

A northbound Kia Soul trying to turn on a flashing yellow light was hit by a Chevrolet El Camino, police said.

The Kia’s driver and his fatally injured passenger were taken to University Medical Center, where the 72-year-old woman died, police said.

An initial evaluation of the injuries did not “meet the criteria” for a response from the detectives that investigate the most serious crashes, police said. The unit has since taken over the case.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Reflect, honor and memorialize’: A guide to Las Vegas Valley’s Juneteenth festivities
recommend 2
Man injured in Las Vegas crash a week ago dies
recommend 3
Pedestrian hit by RTC bus in critical condition, police say
recommend 4
‘Very special’: Education, job training hub coming to Historic Westside
recommend 5
Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
recommend 6
Las Vegas’ top student journalists honored in annual contest