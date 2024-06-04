Passenger dies week after Las Vegas crash

A car passenger injured in a central valley crash last month died on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A car passenger injured in a central valley crash last month died on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred the afternoon of May 24 in the intersection of South Jones and West Oakey boulevards, police said.

A northbound Kia Soul trying to turn on a flashing yellow light was hit by a Chevrolet El Camino, police said.

The Kia’s driver and his fatally injured passenger were taken to University Medical Center, where the 72-year-old woman died, police said.

An initial evaluation of the injuries did not “meet the criteria” for a response from the detectives that investigate the most serious crashes, police said. The unit has since taken over the case.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.