Passenger in critical condition following crash in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a crash in western Las Vegas that left a woman in critical condition.

Officers were called at 9:02 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near West Fort Apache and West Flamingo roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, Humel said. The crash also damaged a light pole and water box, he said.

It was unclear whether the driver was suspected of impairment.

