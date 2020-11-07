Passenger in fatal Las Vegas plane crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified one of two people who died in a plane crash last week in south Las Vegas.

The scene of a fatal airplane crash near the intersection of Pebble Road and South Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tyrone Cabalar, 35, was the passenger in a double-fatal plane crash Oct. 29, according to a statement from Clark County on behalf of the coroner's office.

Tyrone Cabalar, 35, was the passenger in a double-fatal plane crash Oct. 29, according to a statement from Clark County on behalf of the coroner’s office.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 plane crashed in a desert lot in a residential area near Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, near the Henderson Executive Airport, while on its way to Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Clark County firefighters said the plane was in the air for about nine minutes before smashing into a cinder-block wall.

The pilot’s identity and Cabalar’s cause and manner of death were still pending Friday night from the coroner’s office, but records show the plane was registered to Robert Golo, an experienced San Diego pilot and charter operator.

A friend of Golo, Robert Arce, of San Diego, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week that Golo was piloting the plane.

A transcript of Golo’s exchange with air traffic controllers – first at North Las Vegas Airport, then at Henderson Executive Airport – show he was planning to land soon after takeoff due to engine problems.

Arce described Golo, in his early 70s, as a retired air traffic controller and kind professional with a love of flying.

