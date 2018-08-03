Passenger killed when speeding car crashes in west Las Vegas

One person was killed Friday morning when a speeding vehicle crashed in the western valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash near Town Center and West Flamingo early Friday morning, Aug. 3, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. when the driver lost control on West Flamingo Road near Town Center Drive and crashed, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries, but a second passenger died at the scene, police said.

Police also believe that the driver was impaired.

Flamingo is shut down between South Town Center and West Desert Inn Road while Metro’s fatal crash detail investigates.

