Passenger removed from flight to Las Vegas over face mask refusal

A flight from New Jersey to Las Vegas was diverted to Nebraska on Tuesday because of a “disruptive passenger” who refused to wear a face mask, United Airlines said.

A flight to Las Vegas was diverted on Tuesday morning because of a “disruptive passenger” who also refused to wear a face mask, United Airlines said.

The flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Las Vegas was diverted to Omaha, Nebraska, to remove the passenger, who was “refusing to comply with United’s face covering policy,” the airline said in an emailed statement.

“The flight was met by law enforcement, the passenger was removed and the flight has re-departed for Las Vegas,” the airline said.

The flight landed in Omaha about 10:30 a.m. and departed again for Las Vegas at 11 a.m., the airline said. It was scheduled to arrive at McCarran International Airport at 11:05 a.m., according to the airport’s website.

It was not immediately clear if the passenger was arrested or cited in Omaha, and United Airlines directed questions to local law enforcement.

Passengers are required to wear face masks that fully cover their nose and mouth during their entire flight on United Airlines, except while eating or drinking, according to the company’s website.

Further information was not immediately available.

