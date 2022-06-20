Pastor: Justin Terry ‘was the best of the best’ — WATCH LIVE

The funeral procession for Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry heads southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard load the casket of Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry at Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments stretch a flag across the church entryway at Central Christian Church in Henderson for Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James and Joshua McGrath arrived early Monday, June 20, 2022, at Central Christian Church in Henderson, flying flags from the back of their pickup, to pay their respects to late Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry watch as Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard load his casket at Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People watch a procession for Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry at Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers lead a procession for Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry at Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers salute as the casket of Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry leavs Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers gather for a procession for Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry at Palm Downtown Mortuary Monday, June 20, 2022. The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tributes remembering Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry as a committed public servant and loving father are being delivered at a Monday morning memorial service in Henderson.

The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10.

Michael Kitchen, a pastor at Central Christian Church, called the day “bittersweet,” describing the bitter as Terry’s death and the loss felt by his family and the community.

“But it is sweet because we know the type of man Justin was. He was the best of the best,” Kitchen said at the start of the service.

The memorial service featured an honor guard procession. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is scheduled to speak. A video presentation by Terry’s family was also scheduled.

A large congregation of mourners, many of them from law enforcement agencies across the Las Vegas Valley, gathered at the entry of the church. They hugged and shook hands as they awaited for the procession to arrive.

Members of the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments raised a massive American flag to the entryway to the church at about 8:45 a.m. The flag, stretched between two fire truck ladders, waved in the wind as mourners arrived.

James McGrath and son Joshua showed up at the church early and parked their pickup near the front entry. Several American flags with some featuring a blue line waved from the back of their vehicle as they paid their respects to the fallen detective.

“We are showing our support for the family and the service we get as a community from these public safety officers who are out there doing their job everyday,” James McGrath said. “People don’t realize how much they actually do for us.”

Terry was killed when a semitrailer towing an excavator struck a beam that was part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Centennial Bowl construction project. The large steel beam then tumbled onto the highway, crushing Terry’s unmarked police vehicle. He died at the scene.

Terry was on duty at the time of his death. Police said he was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault and abuse section. He joined the force in 2001. He started the enduro program at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command, making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into hard-to-reach locations to feed the homeless.

An investigation into the crash by the Nevada Highway Patrol is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.