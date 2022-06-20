Pastor: Justin Terry ‘was the best of the best’ — WATCH LIVE
Tributes remembering Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry as a committed public servant and loving father are being delivered at a Monday morning memorial service in Henderson.
The 45-year-old detective was killed while driving his law enforcement vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway on June 10.
Michael Kitchen, a pastor at Central Christian Church, called the day “bittersweet,” describing the bitter as Terry’s death and the loss felt by his family and the community.
“But it is sweet because we know the type of man Justin was. He was the best of the best,” Kitchen said at the start of the service.
The memorial service featured an honor guard procession. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is scheduled to speak. A video presentation by Terry’s family was also scheduled.
A large congregation of mourners, many of them from law enforcement agencies across the Las Vegas Valley, gathered at the entry of the church. They hugged and shook hands as they awaited for the procession to arrive.
Members of the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments raised a massive American flag to the entryway to the church at about 8:45 a.m. The flag, stretched between two fire truck ladders, waved in the wind as mourners arrived.
James McGrath and son Joshua showed up at the church early and parked their pickup near the front entry. Several American flags with some featuring a blue line waved from the back of their vehicle as they paid their respects to the fallen detective.
“We are showing our support for the family and the service we get as a community from these public safety officers who are out there doing their job everyday,” James McGrath said. “People don’t realize how much they actually do for us.”
Terry was killed when a semitrailer towing an excavator struck a beam that was part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Centennial Bowl construction project. The large steel beam then tumbled onto the highway, crushing Terry’s unmarked police vehicle. He died at the scene.
Terry was on duty at the time of his death. Police said he was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault and abuse section. He joined the force in 2001. He started the enduro program at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command, making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into hard-to-reach locations to feed the homeless.
An investigation into the crash by the Nevada Highway Patrol is continuing.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.