Patio furniture burns at Las Vegas apartment complex; no one hurt

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department said no one was injured after two patio chairs caught fire Monday night on the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment complex near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The department sent five engines, two truck companies, three rescues and two battalion chiefs just before 6:10 p.m. to the Country Club Towers, 850 E. Desert Inn Road, in response to reports of furniture on fire on a balcony, according to Asst. Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

When crews arrived, they quickly put out the fire. No one was injured and there was no damage to the structure, Haydu said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

