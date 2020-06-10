Peaceful vigil held for man fatally shot by Las Vegas police

The group walked from Trump International to the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

Jeannie Llera, right, mother of Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Las Vegas police during a Black Lives Matter protest, is consoled by Carol Luke during a vigil for Gomez on the Strip on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. Luke's son, Thomas McEniry, was also killed by Metro in an incident in late 2015. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jorge Luis Gomez, left, and Jeannie Llera, parents of Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Las Vegas police during a Black Lives Matter protest, are consoled by Carol Luke during a vigil for Gomez on the Strip on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. Luke's son, Thomas McEniry, was also killed by Metro in an incident in late 2015. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Protesters march north on the Strip during a vigil/walk for Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Metro during a Black Lives Matter protest, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carol Luke, who says her son Thomas McEniry was killed by Metro in an incident in late 2015, walks north on the Strip during a vigil for Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Metro, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People gather for a vigil for Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Metro during a Black Lives Matter protest, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People gather outside Fashion Show mall for a vigil/march for Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Metro during a Black Lives Matter protest, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Protesters march north on the Strip during a vigil/walk for Jorge Gomez, who was fatally shot last week by Metro during a Black Lives Matter protest, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on Monday, June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan police later that night outside the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police last week at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Gomez was wearing full body armor, a ballistic vest and had three guns on him when he was shot 19 times. Police said it looked as if he was raising a rifle at the officers when he was shot while running near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said Friday they hadn’t yet uncovered any video footage of his running, and all four officers who fired at Gomez were not wearing body cameras.

Other officers first fired less-than-lethal beanbag rounds at Gomez, and a video played by Las Vegas police during a news conference Friday showed that about 13 seconds elapsed between the time the officer began firing the beanbag rounds at Gomez and when the officers began shooting at him.

