Peaceful vigil held for man fatally shot by Las Vegas police
The group walked from Trump International to the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.
A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police last week at a Black Lives Matter protest.
Gomez was wearing full body armor, a ballistic vest and had three guns on him when he was shot 19 times. Police said it looked as if he was raising a rifle at the officers when he was shot while running near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.
Police said Friday they hadn’t yet uncovered any video footage of his running, and all four officers who fired at Gomez were not wearing body cameras.
Other officers first fired less-than-lethal beanbag rounds at Gomez, and a video played by Las Vegas police during a news conference Friday showed that about 13 seconds elapsed between the time the officer began firing the beanbag rounds at Gomez and when the officers began shooting at him.
