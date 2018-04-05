Pedestrian, 66, killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was hit by a 2009 Ford Edge about 1:15 p.m. near North Harbor Island and Snowmass drives, near West Lake Mead and North Rampart boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The Ford was in the northbound lane of Harbor Island when its driver “failed to maintain the traveled portion of the roadway” and hit the 66-year-old pedestrian near the east curb, the release said.

Police weren’t sure what caused the driver to do so, the release said. Impairment wasn’t expected.

The man died at the scene. His death marked the 31st traffic death investigated by Metro in 2018.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

