Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian, 82, struck in east valley last month dies from injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 8:58 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 82-year-old man who was struck by a car last month in the east valley has died of his injuries, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Police said Eulalio Caballero was walking across Lamb Boulevard near Sherrill Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk about 6 a.m. on June 13 when he was struck by a 2018 Honda HR-V, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“As the pedestrian was crossing, he entered the Honda’s path of travel,” police said. “The driver of the Honda applied the brakes but was unable to stop the vehicle and struck the pedestrian.”

The 27-year-old woman who was driving the Honda remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Caballero was “alert and speaking” when he was taken to University Medical Center after the collision, police said.

But the Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro on Tuesday that Caballero had died. His death marks the 67th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

