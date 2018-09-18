Pedestrian critical after being hit by bus in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a bus Monday night in the northeast valley.
About 9 p.m. a Regional Transportation Commission bus was eastbound on Craig Road just east of Lamb Boulevard when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk in front of it, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
The pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Gordon said. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.
The right lane of eastbound Craig was blocked while police investigated, but reopened about 3:30 a.m.
The right lane of eastbound Craig was blocked while police investigated, but reopened about 3:30 a.m.