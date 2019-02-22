Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a car in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called at about 6:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, after reports of a crash, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said. A car had crashed into a pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk, he said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition, Meyers said.

The driver of the car did not appear to be impaired, and weather does not appear to be a factor in the crash, he said. The area around the crash was expected to be closed to traffic for several hours, Meyers said at about 8:15 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

1300 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV