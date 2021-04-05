64°F
Pedestrian ‘critical’ after being hit by car in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 5:29 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car in northeast Las Vegas Sunday night.

Las Vegas police said the woman was crossing East Owens Avenue at North 23rd Street, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was struck by a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Owens at 8:42 p.m. The pedestrian was rushed to University Medical Center with “life-threatening” injuries, police said in a press release. Her identity was not immediately known.

Police Lt. David Gordon said Monday morning that the woman was in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 30-year-old man from Las Vegas, remained at the scene. He did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

