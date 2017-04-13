Pedestrian ‘critical’ after being hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a pedestrian and a moving vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash at South Pecos and East Sunset roads about 4 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said.

Metro’s fatal detail responded to the scene due to the extent of the person’s injuries, Alvarado said.

Eastbound lanes on Sunset remain closed as of 8:15 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Lawren Linehan contributed to this story. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.