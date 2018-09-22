Pedestrian critical after crash in central Las Vegas

A 62-year-old man was left in critical condition following a crash Friday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Hector Mendoza-Martinez of Las Vegas was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion just after 7:30 p.m. while crossing Flamingo Road near Palos Verdes Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators have determined that he was standing in front of a bus when he walked into the street and attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The 26-year-old woman driving the Ford tried to steer out of Mendoza-Martinez’s way, but still hit him.

The Ford driver remained at the scene and is not suspected of DUI, police said.

