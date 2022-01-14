50°F
Pedestrian critical after hit by vehicle north of downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 11:34 pm
 
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck north of downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Police said about 6:05 p.m. a man, believed to be 48 years old, was crossing West Washington Avenue near Down Way outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2013 Kia Sorento that was eastbound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and last reported to be in critical condition. Neither of the occupants in the Kia reported injuries.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

