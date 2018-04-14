Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian critically hurt in crash in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2018 - 7:38 pm
 

A pedestrian had critical injuries after a crash Friday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. near West Oakey and South Jones boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection is closed while Metro’s fatal crash team investigates the crash, Lt. Bill Pates said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

