Pedestrian critically injured after crash in western Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in “very critical condition” after being hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the west valley on Sunday night, police said.

Lt. Damon Young said officers were called to the crash in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive around 9:19 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition,” he said.

Though the victim was still alive as of 11:22 p.m., Young said the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal accident detectives have joined the investigation “because of the serious nature of the accident.”

The intersection is closed and Young said drivers should avoid the area.

