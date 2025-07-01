Pedestrian critically injured after hit by car on Las Vegas freeway

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash involving a pedestrian at about 5:38 a.m. Tuesday at the I-11 southbound HOV lane to go to IR15 south.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

“The driver of the Honda was also transported to another local area hospital with no injuries, but was distraught, due to striking the pedestrian,” NHP said in a text message.

Both left I-11 travel lanes were closed while police conducted the investigation investigation.