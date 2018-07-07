Pedestrian critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

An early Saturday crash in the central Las Vegas Valley critically injured one pedestrian.

About 4:40 a.m., an unidentified man was struck by a 2008 Mazda 3 while crossing south on East Flamingo Road, west of the interconnect of Pecos Road and McLeod Drive. Police suspect that the man was likely outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Mazda was heading west on Flamingo when, police said, the pedestrian “crossed paths” with the vehicle. The Mazda’s 53-year-old driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday.

