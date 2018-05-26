Pedestrian critically injured in crash northeast of downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash northeast of downtown Friday night, Las Vegas police said.
A vehicle hit the pedestrian about 10:30 p.m. near East Bonanza Road and North 28th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson said.
Expect road closures in the area, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.East Bonanza Road and North 28th Street, Las Vegas, NV