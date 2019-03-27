Pedestrian critically injured when hit by pickup in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian trying to cross Bonanza Road at the intersection with Linn Lane was hit by a pickup Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Google)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the east valley late Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a man was crossing Bonanza Road about 11:40 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup heading west on Bonanza at the intersection with Linn Lane. The truck had a green light, Gordon said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup — a man — remained on the scene, Gordon said, adding police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

